The first baby wombat born at Denmark’s Copenhagen Zoo was recently captured on film peeking out of its mother’s pouch. This newest footage, uploaded on 18 April, shows the baby who is “almost too big to stay in the pouch, and will soon leave it to venture outside,” according to the zoo. Zookeepers first learned that the mother wombat, a species from Tasmania, was pregnant in late December, 2016.
Adorable baby wombat caught peeking out of mothers pouch
- April 19, 2017 14:35 IST
