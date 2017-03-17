- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
Adorable baby pygmy hippopotamus born at Sydneys Taronga Zoo
A new baby pygmy hippo born at Taronga Zoo made its first appearance in public. The female calf – the first baby born at the zoo in seven years – has not yet been named. There are just 3,000 pygmy hippopotamuses left in the wild.
