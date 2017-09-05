Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has created a series of controversies after her appearance on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat. Her blunt answers and shocking revelations have irked many celebrities and one of them is Aditya Pancholi.

Kangana and Aditya reportedly dated each other in the initial phase of the former's career. She accused him of keeping her under house arrest. After these allegations, Aditya has finally reacted to Kangana's statements.

Aditya told Bollywood Life: "She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview? Didn't you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone. What should I say, she's a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes."

"I am going to take a legal action against her. She is lying that's why I am taking legal action against her. I don't know about other people, but as far as my story goes and what she has spoken about me, she has said all lies. She has to prove that I have done that. My family is very much affected by it. My wife and I will take legal action against her," he further said.

We wonder what Hrithik Roshan has to say about the accusations Kangana made against him.

Meanwhile, take a look at what Kangana said about Aditya Pancholi: "He got an apartment for me but didn't allow my friends to come there. It was a kind of house arrest. Then I went to meet his wife. His daughter is a year older than me."

"My film Gangster was about to release then. I was a minor. I remember going to his wife (Zareena Wahab) and meeting her, and I was like 'Please save me! I'm younger than your daughter. I'm a minor and I can't tell my parents'."

"She said to me that they were relieved that he was not at home otherwise he raised his hand on domestic helps and others. She said it's actually good for us if he is not around, so I can't help you," she added.

Watch the video here: