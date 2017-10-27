Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi has denied of delaying the release of Adirindi (Adirindhi/Adhirindhi), the Telugu version of Vijay's Mersal.

Adirindi was scheduled to be released in the theatres along with its original Tamil version Mersal on October 18. But its release was deferred due to the delay in its censorship. Later, the makers revealed that the dubbed film will hit the screens on October 27. But they once again postponed the movie to an uncertain date due to some reason.

Sharath Marar is releasing Adirindi under his banner Northstar‏ Entertainment. The producer on Thursday evening revealed that he is yet to get an update on its release. He wrote on the Twitter handle of Northstar‏: "#adhirindhi will not release tomorrow. Awaiting the updates from producers @ThenandalFilms."

ATMUS Entertainment, which has planned to release Adirindi in 41 screens on October 26, revealed that the Telugu version of Mersal has been postponed again due to non-receipt of censor certificate. A post on its Twitter handle reads: "#Adirindhi postponed again due to non-receipt of censor certificate. USA will not see a major rls when it does rls as theaters are not happy."

Previously, Mersal courted a controversy over its dialogues on GST and digital India and some BJP leaders had urged the makers to remove them. It was rumoured that the censor board was responsible for the delay in the release of Adirindi, as they were negotiating on deleting the controversial dialogues from the movie.

But CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi has denied the allegations that the censor board was responsible for the delay in Adirindi release. Rahul Kanwal, Managing Editor of India Today, tweeted: "Censor Board sources say CBFC has put no restrictions on Telegu release of Mersal. Call this a manufactured controversy & publicity stunt."

Meanwhile, Prasoon Joshi has also denied trying to delete the controversial dialogues from Adirindi. MK‏ Surendhar tweeted: "Telugu (#Adirindhi) & #Tamil (#Mersal) versions are the same. There's no change (mute/cut) to the Telugu version: CBFC Chief #PrasoonJoshi. No scenes chopped. No dialogues muted in #Adirindhi. Censor team is working hard. Cert will reach the team soon" - CBFC Chief #PrasoonJoshi."

Telugu version of Mersal cleared without any cuts CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi tells @IndiaToday Says he's upset over unnecessary controversy. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) October 27, 2017