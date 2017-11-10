Vijay's Adirindi (Adirindhi/Adhirindhi) has made superb collection at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office on the first day. The Telugu version of Mersal has beaten the opening record of Ajith's Vivekam.

Vijay has a good fan following in the Telugu states and the makers of Mersal dub and release in these states on the same date of the original film in a bid to cash in on his popularity. Mersal got critical appreciation and commercial success, but the release of Adirindi was postponed due to delay in getting it censored.

Adirindi had huge hype and promotion in the Telugu states and the delay in its release and the success of Mersal double the curiosity of the viewers. Adirindi was released in 417 across the Telugu states on November 9, three weeks after Mersal hit the screens and probably, it is the biggest screen count for a dubbed film in these states. The hype helped it register decent advance booking for its opening day.

Adirindi got an amazing response from all parts of the two states with its average occupancy of 75 per cent and some cinema halls were housefull in the morning show on Thursday. The movie was successful in impressing the film goers and a strong word of mouth boosted its collection in the later shows on the first day.

Adirindi has collected approximately Rs 2.36 crore gross at the AP/T box office on the first day. The Atlee Kumar-directed action thriller movie is estimated to have earned a share of Rs 1.3 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 4.60 crore on its theatrical rights.

Adirindi has become the biggest opener for Vijay in the states, beating the records of Telugu versions of his films Theri (Rs 1.06 crore), Bairavaa (Rs 0.64 crore), Kaththi (Rs 0.43 crore) and Thuppakki (Rs 0.45 crore). It has also become the biggest opening dubbed Telugu film of 2017, beating the record of Ajith's Vivekam, which collected Rs 1.75 crore gross (Rs 0.95 crore share) at the AP/T box office on the first day.

Adirindi has to surpass Rs 10 crore gross mark in the first weekend, if it needs to breakeven for producers. The movie enjoys good word of mouth, but it is clashing with three new releases from today. It should be seen how it will perform at the AP/T box office over the weekend.