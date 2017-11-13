Vijay's Adirindi (Adirindhi), Vishal's Detective and Sundeep Kishan's C/o Surya have been allegedly leaked online and the free full movie download is said to affect their collection at the box office.

Adirindi, Detective and C/o Surya are the dubbed versions of Tamil movies Mersal, Thupparivaalan and Nenjil Thunivirundhal, respectively. It was predicted that all the three films would clash and eat away each other's prospects at the box office.

But Adirindi, Detective and C/o Surya opened to good response and have done a decent collection at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office in the first weekend. However, a day after they hit the screens, all of them were allegedly recorded in the theatres during their screening and were leaked on websites. Later, the pirated versions made their way to some other websites as well.

The makers of Adirindi, Detective and C/o Surya tried to take down their pirated copy from some websites. But there are a couple of websites, which still have a copy of them. They offer full movies for download with six different sizes from 2.3 GB to 200 MB.

Thousands of movie buffs have already downloaded the full movies of Adirindi, Detective and C/o Surya and watched them. But they feel the audio and visual quality is bad. They advise not to download and rather watch them in the cinema halls.

Adirindi, Detective and C/o Surya are thriller movies and they belong to three different genres. They have won the hearts of Telugu audience.

The online leak will likely take a toll on their collection at the box office in the coming days.