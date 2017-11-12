Adirindi (Adirindhi), the Telugu version of Vijay's Mersal, has failed to get a big opening at the US box office and couldn't halt the rocking collection of actor Dr Rajasekher's PSV Garuda Vega.

Adirindi was released along with its original Tamil version Mersal in North America, but it was delayed due to the censor issues. Mersal made a record-breaking collection at the US box office in its opening week. ATMUS Entertainment and US Tamil LLC, which distributed the film in the country, announced to release its Telugu version in 41 screens in its second week, but the movie once again got postponed.

Three weeks after Mersal hit the screens, Adirindi was released in 23 screens across North America on November 9. The movie was expected to end the dream run of PSV Garuda Vega, which made a fantastic collection at the US box office in its opening week. But the film opened to an average response in the country.

Adirindi reportedly collected $4,788 at the US box office on Thursday, taking the total to $1,763,905 (Rs 11.49crore). The movie did not show big growth on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, as predicted, PSV Garuda Vega was hit by Adirindi with its collection at $7,509 at the US box office on Thursday. But the Praveen Sattaru-directed action thriller showed growth on Friday and Saturday.

PSV Garuda Vega has collected $74,733 at the US box office in its second week, taking its nine-day collection to $425,732, which is a rare feat for a film featuring D Rajasekhar. The break of its collection is $29,233 on Friday and $45,500 on Saturday. The Saturday numbers are likely to go up when the final figures are revealed.

PSV Garuda Vega is set to surpass $0.5 million mark at the US box office in its second week. Tollywood film trade analyst Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#GarudaVega collects $45.5k for 2nd Saturday by 9:30 PST in USA. That's a pretty good number and it's getting near to half a million target!"