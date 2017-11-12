Adirindi (Adirindhi/Adhirindhi), the Telugu version of Vijay's Mersal, has made good collection at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office in three days, and will cross the Rs 10-crore mark in the first weekend.

Three weeks after Mersal hit the screens, Adirindi was released in 417 screens across the Telugu states on November 9. The movie opened to decent response and collected over Rs 3 crore at the AP/T box office on the first day. It shattered the record of Policeodu, the Telugu version of Vijay's Theri, which earned Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day in the states.

Adirindi clashed with Sundeep Kishan's C/O Surya, Manchu Manoj's Okkadu Migiladu and Vishal's Detective, which hit the screens a day after it was released. But strong word of mouth helped the film remain strong at the ticket counters and make good collection on the second day.

Sreenivas aka SKN, a PRO-turned producer, tweeted on Saturday: "#Thalapathy @actorvijay's #Adhirindi have a strong sat day almost at par wth 1st day. super duper Sunday on cards. The film crossing prev highest shares of Vijay films in most of the areas today. Tks 2 to the content, Good word of mouth & @nseplofficial @sharrath_marar marketing. [sic]"

SKN‏ tweeted again on Sunday confirming that it will cross Rs 10 crore mark at the AP/T box office in the first weekend: "6 crs gross in 2 days & Strong sat day collections with good mouth talk @actorvijay's #Adhirindi to cross 10crs mark in this weekend. It is gonna surpass Vijay Shankar combo's Shehitudu & Vijay ARM's Thupaki full run shares vry soon. A CRYSTAL CLEAR hit of #Thalapathy in #Telugu. [sic]"

Sharath Marar of NorthStar Entertainment has acquired the rights of Adirindi and released it in the Telugu states.

He has shelled out Rs 4.50 crore on its distribution rights and the movie is said to have already recovered him 75 percent of his investments in three days. It is expected to return him remaining 25 percent on Sunday.