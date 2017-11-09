Director Atlee Kumar's movie Adirindi (Adirindhi/Adhirindhi) starring Vijay, Samantha, Nithya Menon and Kajal Aggarwal has finally hit the screens and receiving good reviews from the audience.

Adirindi is the dubbed version of Tamil movie Mersal, which has become a blockbuster success of 2017. In a bid to cash in the popularity in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the makers had planned to release in the theatres on 18 October along with its version. But the movie was postponed by three weeks due to the delay in its censorship. Finally, the movie has been released in over 300 screens across the Telugu states.

Adirindi's story: It is an action thriller movie, which revolves around the story of estranged brothers. Maaran (Vijay) is a sincere doctor and fights against corruption. Vettri (Vijay) is a magician. They are estranged brothers and set out to take revenge upon Daniel, who killed their parents. How they avenge their parents' murder forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: The audiences say that Adirindi has nothing great to boast about its story, as it deals with a routine revenge drama. But Atlee's engaging and entertaining screenplay makes it an interesting watch. The movie may not have anything fresh to offer, but there is no single dull moment.

Performance: Ilayathalapathy Vijay has played a triple role and has done justice. His performance is the highlight of Adirindi. Nithya Menon has good scope for acting and has nailed it. Samantha, SJ Surya, Kajal Aggarwal, Vadivelu and Sathyaraj have also aced their roles well, say the viewers.

Technical: Adirindi has rich production values. AR Rahman's songs and background score, GK Vishnu's cinematography, choreography of action and dance and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the filmgoers.

Adirindi audience review - live update: Here are some viewers verdict on the film shared on Twitter.

#Adirindhi is perfect blend of message + commercial film #IlayathalapathyVijay rocks @Actor_Vijay

