CV Kumar-produced Adhe Kangal is set to hit the screens on Thursday (January 26) on the occasion of the Republic Day. Written and directed by Rohin Venkatesan, the film has Kalaiyarasan, Janani Iyer and Sshivada in the lead roles. The cast also includes Bala Saravanan, Sanjay Jayaraman, Aravindraj, Lingaa, among others.

Adhe Kangal has Ravivarman Neelamegam's cinematography and has been edited by Leo John Paul. Ghibran has composed its music and songs like Thandhiraa, Ponapokkil and Idho Thaanaagave have already turned out to be hits.

However, one must know that Adhe Kangal is a romantic thriller and not a remake of the 1967 classic by the same name. The film is about a visually challenged guy (Kalaiyarasan) who gets back his vision and is forced to solve a mystery with the support of his childhood friend played by Janani. What happens in his life thereafter is what the plot reveals.

The trailer has received a good response from the viewers. Moreover, CV Kumar has produced a number of good movies in the last few years and the expectations from this film are naturally high. Will the movie prove to be yet another feather in Kumar's cap? Find it in the viewers' words below:

Kaushik LM: #AdheKangal 1st half - Suspense drama with some romance, comedy. A chef travels to Kanyakumari to solve a mystery. Begins well, then okish!

Ramesh Bala: #AdheKangal 1st Half: Starts as a Love story.. Goes into Thriller mode quickly.. Interesting so far.. Looking forward to 2nd half..