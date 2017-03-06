Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert

Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert Close
Singing superstar Adele was live on stage, at the The Brisbane Cricket Ground on 5 March, when she was attacked by a cluster of mosquitoes – much to the amusement of the crowd. Adele, who was in Brisbane for two shows as part of a tour, was good-humoured about the minor swarm.
