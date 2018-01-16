Energy drinks might seem like the most supportive and convenient option for those deadly all-nighters, but they aren't always one's best friend when it comes to health.

It shouldn't come as a surprise because anything that claims to provide excess energy is full of sugar, but what should be considered as a matter of concern is how more than half the youngsters consuming energy drinks are severely affected negatively, as revealed by a study.

Some 55 percent of young consumers between the ages of 12 to 24 suffer from vomiting and chest pains, and even seizures from the drinks. The shocking fact comes from a Canadian study, which says most of these people consumed less than the recommended amount of the drinks.

The drinks' high caffeine levels also make them potentially more dangerous, especially when consumed during working out. They can contain around 160mg of caffeine, despite just 105mg being the safe daily limit for 11-year-olds.

Professor Steven Lipshultz, a paediatric cardiologist at the Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, had previously stated that a 10-year-old could get caffeine poisoning from just 80mg of caffeine, while post consumption of 100mg, a 12-year-old may suffer symptoms like hallucinations and convulsions.

Even though a "vast majority" consume less than the safe levels of energy drink, the sales of these beverages have soared by 185 percent between 2006 and 2015.

For the study, researchers from the University of Waterloo in Ontario asked 2,055 young people about their energy drink consumption and it was revealed that 24.7 percent of the youngsters have experienced a fast heart rate, while 24.1 percent have struggled to sleep owing to the consumption of these drinks.

Around 18.3 percent of them claimed to have suffered headaches due to the drinks, while 5.1 percent reported having experienced nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. This included another 5 percent who had to be under medical care, while 3.6 percent reported chest pains.

The biggest cause for concern was raised by a 0.2 percent who admitted to having even suffered seizures from energy drink consumption. The findings were published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Mixing these drinks with alcohol only increases their danger quotient. Lead author Professor David Hammond said: "Most risk assessments to date have used coffee as a reference for estimating the health effects of energy drinks, however, it is clear these products pose a greater health risk.

"The health effects from energy [drinks] could be due to different ingredients than coffee, or the ways in which they are consumed, including with alcohol or during physical activity."