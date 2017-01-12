Apple marks the 10th anniversary of its iPhone this year and the company is likely to commemorate this event with a completely overhauled iPhone model, widely referred to as iPhone 8.

Read: Apple iPhone turns 10

There may be a lot of new smartphones coming this year, but iPhone 8 is clearly one of the most-anticipated devices. In fact, the rumours about Apple redesigning the iPhone 8 from the ground make it further appealing. As the tradition of early leaks of Apple's plan continues, the latest report suggests a mixture of glass and metal materials to be used in the making of the new iPhone.

According to Digitimes, the new design of iPhone 8 will grab a hint of the classic iPhone. Apple will reportedly sandwich metal between two glass panels and build the chasses out of forged stainless steel. This will increase iPhone 8's strength and also make the manufacturing process simple and cost effective.

The publication says the Cupertino-based tech giant has already placed orders for the stainless steel parts with Foxconn and US-based Jabil will supply the new components.

An all-glass iPhone 8 design has long been in the rumour mill. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities had first revealed the information about the new glass-back design in April 2016. Kuo generously laid out other features such as inclusion of new OLED display, wireless charging and a virtual home button.

Despite a series of speculations, there hasn't been anything concrete from the company's end, which is quite expected from Apple. In fact, we are certain there won't be anything official on this front until the company makes a formal announcement in September. So, we have a long way to go, but these rumours are going to keep up the anticipation among fans until then.