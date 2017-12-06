Actress Adah Sharma has recently lost her cool when people started trolling her on Twitter for refusing to kiss a fan during an online interaction.

It all happened when a fan asked for a kiss from Adah during an online chat. The person apparently demanded the kiss saying that he deserves it as he is the biggest fan of the actress.

Adah refused to entertain the fan's demand, saying that she would not be comfortable doing that. The man then tried to justify his demand, saying that if she could lock lips with her co-actors in films, giving a kiss on a fan's cheeks should be fine.

This irked Adah and she responded with some strong words. However, many on Twitter started targeting the actress, calling her anti-men for making a "big deal" out of a "harmless kiss".

Adah then came up with a series of tweets, slamming the trolls. "I have never had a twitter outburst in the 3 yrs that I've been on twitter but accusations of "being insulted" for not being given a "HARMLESS KISS" have provoked me. I speak for a lot of girls here when I say the following" she said in her first tweet.

"A kiss for me isn't harmless!You say "what's the big deal" well who are u to decide what deal is big and small for me?Deals aside,I want to choose who I exchange saliva with or whose cheeks/other parts I plant my lips on! Or who I want to make eye contact with too.(Male/female)" she said.

Continuing her rant, the Commando 2 actress then said, "If a boy meets me for the first time and asks me for a KISS on whichever part of his anatomy, REPEATEDLY he would at most times get punched, slapped or kicked in his groin. If your penis is intact consider yourself lucky because my kicks are precise and lethal."

Adah then said that flaunting some of her assets on the big screen should not make people think that she will be fine to have physical contact with any random person. "I might expose my knees and elbows and OMG! I showed off my spine and my shoulders too! But that doesn't mean I'm expected to have any physical contact with any human under complultion.(Physical contact could even be handshakes btw.)"

"Bhavana Reddy kissed in a public place in Commando2, Hayaati had a 1 hr 45 minute kiss in Heartattack but I'm Adah Sharma am NOT THEM!!!i'm happy my performances convince you that I am these people but the real me reacts,dresses,breathes,lives differently," she added.

She clarified that she is not against any gender by saying, "P.s. I love boys, men and i have nothing against the male gender of all species.I have some wonderful men in my life my dad, grandad,friends,directors, actors I've worked with.This isn't an anti men thing :)"

Didn't need to.because when he asks me for a kiss in Heartattack I slap him. We kiss only when I choose to go to the venue and kiss him.but since Ur connecting movie characters to real life... I was possessed in 1920 and I killed people at night..just saying!:) https://t.co/l4510PL3tW — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) December 5, 2017

Well, all one can say is it was sheer stupidity on part of the fan to mix the actress' reel life with real life. While some tried to troll her, many of her fans took stood in suport of the actress defending her against the trolls.