Adah Khan, who was last seen on Commando 2, has undergone a shocking makeover. The actress has coloured her tresses pink.

She shared her new look on Twitter where she is seen flaunting her pink hair while cuddling a cat. She captioned the image: "I dunu her name, but when a beauty like this one wants to chill with u,u stall dance practice and hang with her and then ask mum to take pics because cat pictures are everything !She chilled like this for 10 mins n then walked off without even turning back.no palat nothing (sic)"

Her new look is said to be for a commercial shoot, Mid-Day report. When Adah reached the sets, the unit members failed to recognise her, the report also said.

The 1921 actress' pink locks remind us of Hollywood celebrity Kylie Jenner, who was once known to have sported different coloured tresses including pink.

Her drastic makeover has impressed her fans. Many have been showering Adah with praises on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

@vkrmbg: U look awesome mind blowing

Mallesh: Like a Hollywood heroine

@ErMaheshkr: your hair style is amazing......................very cute cat

Fahad Aziz: Ma'am u r looking so beautiful & pretty & cute

Parvees Leone: Wow Adahu you Look very beautiful nice hair Colouring. I love it.

In December 2017, Adah was in the news for losing her cool when people started trolling her on Twitter for refusing to kiss a fan during an online interaction.

It all started when a fan asked for a kiss from Adah during an online chat. The person who apparently demanded the kiss claimed that he deserved it as he is the biggest fan of her.

Adah refused to entertain his demand saying that she would not be comfortable doing that. The man then tried to justify his demand, saying that if she could lock lips with her co-actors in films, giving a kiss on a fan's cheeks should not bother her. Many others had trolled Adah for refusing to fulfil a fan's small request.

This irked the actress and she responded with some strong words. In a series of tweets, she slammed the trolls.

"A kiss for me isn't harmless!You say "what's the big deal" well who are u to decide what deal is big and small for me?Deals aside,I want to choose who I exchange saliva with or whose cheeks/other parts I plant my lips on! Or who I want to make eye contact with too.(Male/female)," she said.