Just two days after joining the team of Jayaram's upcoming Malayalam movie, Aakasha Mittayee, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has backed out of the project. The reason is something that the entire industry ought to be ashamed of.

Varalaxmi, who had made a mark in Mollywood with her debut performance in the Mammootty-starrer, Kasaba, has cited that some bad experiences she had faced forced her to move out of the directorial venture of Samuthirakani. Varalaxmi hints that she cannot work with "mannerless producers" having male chauvinistic attitudes. The actress has thanked Samuthirakani and Jayaram for their immense support over her decision.

Thnk u to Samuthirakani sir n Jayaram sir for hvng supported my decision.. can't work wid male chauvinists n mannerless prods..#respectwomen

When Varalaxmi joined the team of Aakasha Mittaye, the actress had expressed how happy and excited she was to be back in the industry. "Happy to be back to the Malyalam industry..#AakashaMittayee directed by @thondankani wid Jeyaram sir.. superrr excited..!! Need all ur love [sic]," she had written on social media. But now, it looks like she is no longer happy to be back soon to Mollywood.

We live in a society where we hear about the rising number of atrocities against women, who are either molested, attacked, raped or killed, by unknown people, relatives, teachers and even parents. And celebrities are also not spared from such abuses, however, despite few of them reacting on their bad experiences, the stories are never ending.

Recently, through a letter posted on her Twitter account, Varalaxmi, daughter of popular Tamil actor Sarathkumar, had revealed how a programme head of a popular TV channel had misbehaved with her. Though she didn't reveal the identity of the channel's representative, she opened up on the bad experience to give courage to many other girls who are afraid to speak out in public.