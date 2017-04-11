Tamil actor Raadhika Sarathkumar's office in Chennai was reportedly raided by Income Tax department officials on Tuesday, April 11. It comes a few days after the I-T sleuths raided the houses and premises of her husband Sarathkumar, along with those of a few others, including Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabhaskar.

"The department is keen on getting to know the money trail between Sarathkumar and the AIADMK (Amma). In Monday's grilling, we could not get much information from Sarathkumar. We have information that the money trail could lead us to his wife's company," the Times of India quoted an I-T official as saying.

The I-T officials carried raids on the residence and office premises of Sarathkumar, who is the chief of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, on Friday, April 7, after he extended his support to TTV Dhinakaran from the Sasikala camp in the RK Nagar by-poll. The seat fell vacant following the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

However, no major cash was seized during the raids. Sarathkumar had appeared before the I-T officials on Monday, April 10, and he was grilled for six hours. He did not give convincing answers, leading them to carry out a raid on Radaan Media Pvt Ltd, which is owned by his wife Raadhika Sarathkumar.

The I-T dept is keeping an eye on all the developments related to the RK Nagar by-poll, which was scheduled to be held on April 12, but has been cancelled by the Election Commission following allegations of the votes-for-notes scam.

