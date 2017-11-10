Namitha has a good news for her fans. The actress has announced to marry Veerandra Chowdhary and also revealed the wedding date.

The Billa girl will be tying the knot with model and producer Veerandra Chowdhary on 24 November. The big news was revealed on her Instagram account through a video where Riaz Wilson, model and Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, announced that they are happy to announce the date of the big day.

It may be recalled that Namitha was linked up with her co-stars and very recently there were rumours that she was seeing Sarath Babu. She had however denied such reports.

Namitha had quite a successful career in the film industry. Although she was not a South Indian, the actress garnered the limelight with her hard work and ability to juggle between multiple languages.

As a result, she was able to act in films of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. She worked in over 40 films and was preferred as the female lead for the ageing stars. She acted with Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar, Balakrishna, Ravichandran, etc.

After a certain point, she got restricted to just glamour roles and her career saw a decline thereafter. In the last few years, she hardly bagged any big offers and her on screen profession saw a visible end. However, Bigg Boss Tamil brought her back to headlines once again this year.

Azhagiya Tamil Magan and Billa are some of her popular works.