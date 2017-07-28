Bollywood actress Monica Dogra often sets the temperature soaring with her sizzling Instagram photos, and now the diva heated up things even more with her topless photo.

Monica shared a steamy topless picture on Instagram from one of her photoshoots. She captioned the photo as, "I want to be with those who know secret things.... or else.... alone."

While the Dhobi Ghat actress went completely topless for the shoot, she hid her modesty with her hands. This is not the first time Monica dared to bare it all. She had shared a similar topless picture earlier, in which she had covered her intimates with a towel.

Sharing such hot topless pictures on Instagram is not new for Bollywood actresses. A number of B-Town divas flaunt their curves on social media. Recently, Esha Gupta had turned on the heat with her pictures. The sizzling diva shared several photos, some of which showed her topless.

Some other Bollywood ladies, who are known for teasing fans with their steamy photos, are Amy Jackson, Riya Sen, Bruna Abdullah and Poonam Pandey. While many praise the women's sexiness, some others often resort to abusive comments. However, these bold and beautiful actresses know how to tackle such negativities on social media. Check Monica's latest topless picture and some other sizzling photos: