After Dileep and Nadhirshah, Malayalam actor and comedian Dharmajan Bolgatty was summoned by Kerala Police to give his statement in connection with the kidnap case of a South Indian actress.

Dharmajan was questioned at the Police Club in Aluva on Wednesday, July 5. However, it is unclear on why his statement was recorded, and the comedian, who reached the club at around 2.30 pm.

While leaving the police club, Dharmajan told reporters: "They showed me some photos and I was asked if I knew them. I was also asked if they were seen in my shooting locations. I told investigators that I take photos with many strangers [translated from Malayalam]."

It is also understood that actor Dileep's brother Anoop was also summoned to the club on Wednesday.

It has to be noted that Dharmajan was associated with Nadhirshah in his directorial ventures Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan. He was also part of the recent Dileep Show US 2017, and his close relationship with the duo might be the reason for the latest development in the abduction case.

The actress, who has made a mark in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada language movies, was kidnapped and allegedly molested by Pulsar Suni and his gang in a moving car while she was on her way to Kochi from Thrissur.