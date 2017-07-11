An emergency executive committee meeting of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) called at megastar Mammootty's residence in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi on Tuesday, July 11, has expelled actor Dileep from the association. The executive members were invited to the meeting in the wake of Dileep's arrest on Monday for his alleged involvement in the controversial abduction and sexual assault case of a popular south Indian actress.

It has to be noted that Dileep is the treasurer of the association formed for the welfare of the actors in Mollywood. Tuesday's meeting is said to have started around 11 am, and reports suggest that tight police security was arranged to avoid protests against AMMA, as the members Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar had earlier lashed out at the media claiming that they will protect both the children of the association.

Meanwhile, Mammootty and Mohanlal's silence during the press meet after the 23rd general body meeting on June 29 despite being AMMA's general secretary and vice-president respectively was criticised by many. The meeting on Tuesday was attended by executive members Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Ramya Nambeesan, Devan, Kalabhavan Shajon and Edavela Babu.

On Tuesday, during his interaction with reporters, Ganesh has stated that AMMA will take strict action against the actor who was said to be involved the actress' kidnap case. "Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF is always against criminals, you know what happened in Jisha murder case, and now with the actress' case too. I am a member of AMMA, and I have requested the members to take strict action in the wake of the latest arrest. When someone says they are innocent, we will have to trust them until the police investigation is over," Ganesh told reporters.

Also, during the recent executive meeting of Malayalam producers' association, the members have reportedly removed Dileep from it. Reports also suggest that FEFKA has also taken strict action against the Janapriyanayakan.

