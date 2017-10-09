Actress Kavitha Lakshmi may not be a familiar name to many. But for those who follow Malayalam tele-serials, she is a known face, who portrayed some notable characters. She rose to fame as Santha, wife of Mathi Suku in the popular serial Sthreedhanam telecast on Asianet.

But, you will be shocked to see how this actress struggles to make her ends meet as seen in a recent video surfaced on social media. Kavitha is a street vendor now. And no, it's NOT part of any serial/cinema shooting. It's real life without embellishments.

It is the main source of her income now while she essays roles in serials whenever she gets a chance.

If you are among those people, who think all actors lead an envious life as they appear on screen, Kavitha is an example to prove you wrong. Life can surprise and even shock you at times with unexpected turn of events.

Kavitha, who has been residing in Neyyattinkara in Thiruvanathapuram for over 10 years, opened an eatery by the road to raise money to pay the fees of her son, who is currently pursuing higher studies abroad. Even though she tried to get financial assistance from banks, her requests were turned down, forcing her to find an additional means of income.

According to the actress, only production controller Manoj Pookunnam and actor Dinesh Panicker have personally helped her. The actress said she received no aid from artists association. To mitigate the financial crisis, Kavitha approached many a bank to avail Mudra loan, but all of them rejected her application as she had no land or assets.

Kavitha is currently part of director KK Rajeev's serial Ayalathe Sundari on Surya TV and have not let her spirits down. She soldiers on, and hope that she would get some help as she moves ahead.

Watch the video of Kavitha here: