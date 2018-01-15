Actress Charu Rohatgi known for her roles in films like 'No One Killed Jessica' and 'Ishqzaade', is no more.

She was last seen in Barun Sobti starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3

According to SpotboyE.com, the senior actress suffered a cardiac arrest. The report said: "A source close to Charu told SpotboyE.com that the cause of death was stress as she was shooting until 3 am. Her funeral will take place today, however, the time is yet to be decided since one of her daughters will reach the city at 2 pm."

Parineeti Chopra tweeted: "RIP Charu Rohatgi ma'am. You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade and an amazing woman to work with. May your family have the strength to cope with this loss. Will never forget you!!!"

Her roles in 15 Park Avenue (2005), Second Marriage Dot Com(2012) and 1920 London (2016) have been lauded by critics and audiences.

She was also seen in SAB TV's latest presentation, Trideviyan. She started her journey on TV with Ladies Special and was also a part of an established show like 'Ek Thi Naayka'.

In conversation with Tellybuzz she spoke about her journey after she came to Mumbai.

In an interview a few years back, Charu said: "Well, I started my journey with Ladies Special on Sony TV and later bagged the movie Patiala House I always wanted to become and actor but I couldn't go as there were loads of responsibilities on me,However after both my daughter's wedding,they decided to send me to Mumbai to pursue my dreams I was lucky enough to get into television."

She further went to say about her life "In Calcutta I did plays and was into theaters,I also used to get into voluntary medical assignments as a part of my personal liking. I belong to a rich businessman family and there was no dearth of money it was my passion to get into acting and somehow my daughters were quite co-operative and they sent me to Mumbai.after my husbands death my daughters were like a pillar to me and as of now one of my daughter stays in Mumbai and the other one is in Calcutta."