Actress Bruna Abdullah has been keeping her her Instagram profile busy with some hot photos from her recent vacation with her husband. Bruna is currently holidaying in Brazil, and teasing her fans with some sizzling bikini pictures.

Although Bruna has not been seen in any movie since quite some time, the gorgeous diva is making her appearance felt on Instagram. Bruna, her Scottish husband along with some friends are having a gala time on the beaches of Brazil.

Having maintained a perfect bikini body, Bruna has been flaunting her curves, and showing her sexy side. Bruna was first seen alongside Shekhar Suman in his first album Mere Gham Ke Dayare Mein, following which she had featured in a couple of Bollywood song videos.

Some of her noteworthy work in Bollywood has been an item song in the movie, Cash, appearance in I Hate Love Storys, another item number in Desi Boyz, and a role in adult comedy, Grand Masti. She had also featured in a Tamil film Billa 2.

Apart from movies, she had appeared in some reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Fear Factor. While Bruna is away from the big screen, she seems to be enjoying her newly married life. Check Bruna's sizzling bikini photos on Instagram here:

