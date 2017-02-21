Actress Bhavana will soon be joining hands with young Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the upcoming movie, Adam, helmed by Jinu Abraham. The movie marks the reunion of the duo, who had previously shared the screen space in the 2015 crime thriller Ivide.

Check: Prithviraj's role in Adam

Prithviraj recently revealed about his association with Bhavana for the upcoming movie a few days ago. Though she had apparently backed out of the project due to personal reasons, the movie's director Jinu has now confirmed to SouthLive that she will soon join the team.

Prithviraj will be seen as a Palai-based planter named Adam John Pothan in the movie, which is touted to be a romantic entertainer. Narain is also said to be playing a significant role in the film as Adam's friend Cyriac, and it also marks the association of Prithviraj, Bhavana and Narain together after the superhit Malayalam movie Robin Hood.

Meanwhile, Jinu had earlier scripted the Prithviraj-starrer Masters and London Bridge, and Adam is his debut directorial venture, which will be shot in Kerala and Scotland. The first schedule is said to be starting at CMS College in Kottayam. Jomon T John will crank the camera for Adam while William Francis and Renjan Abraham will handle the music and editing departments, respectively. The upcoming movie is being bankrolled by CS Stanly and Jose Simon under the banner of Mass Media Productions.