South Indian actress Bhavana had earlier revealed about her relationship with Kannada producer Naveen. Now, a photo of the couple, said to be taken after their engagement, has started doing the rounds on social media.

Actress Manju Warrier is also seen congratulating the couple in the photo that netizens have been sharing extensively on social media. It is understood that the private function was only attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

"Yes, I am in a relationship, a serious relationship. We were planning to get married in 2014, but it didn't happen due to my prior commitments. I always wanted to be with a person who looks his life in a very matured manner," Bhavana had earlier said in an interview aired on Kappa TV.

On the career front, after wrapping up the shooting of Asif Ali-starrer Honey Bee 2, the sequel of comedy entertainer Honey Bee, Bhavana has joined the set of Prithviraj Sukumaran's next -- Adam. While Honey Bee 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on March 23, the actress is also awaiting the release of Malayalam movie Adventures of Omanakuttan.

