Kerala Police had summoned Malayalam actor Edavela Babu to the Police Club in Aluva on Saturday, July 29, in connection with the infamous sexual assault case of a popular South Indian actress.

The actor, who is also the secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), was quizzed for nearly half an hour. After the interrogation, Babu told reporters that he was asked questions related to the case as well as on the stage shows and rehearsal camps of AMMA, which were also attended by Dileep and the abducted actress. He has handed over some documents.

With the latest development in the probe, it is understood that many other celebrities are also likely to be questioned to get crucial leads.

The investigators had earlier questioned Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan. ADGP B Sandhya had recorded the statement of the actress in a six-hour-long interrogation.

It is learnt that Kavya denied knowing main accused Pulsar Suni. However, Suni had claimed that he had handed over a memory card with photos of the abducted actress at a certain madam's shop in Kakkanad. Police had conducted a raid at Kavya's boutique Laksyah for two days to find the crucial evidence.

Apart from Kavya, the probe team has also collected the statement of her mother Shyamala and singer-actress Rimi Tomy. The latest reports suggest that the trio and actor-MLA Mukesh will be called again for questioning.