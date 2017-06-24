Months after the abduction of a South Indian actress in Angamaly, Kerala, Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, is said to have written a letter to a leading actor in Malayalam seeking his help.

The letter, apparently written by Suni from the prison on April 12, was reportedly addressed to Dileep, whose name was connected ever since the actress was kidnapped by a gang of people. Though the actor had denied the rumours earlier, it looks like he is being targeted again.

The copy of the alleged letter that "blackmails Dileep" has surfaced online with the seal of Office of the Superintendent District Jail, Ernakulam. However, a few are of the opinion that it is a fake letter written to defame the Malayalam actor.

Here is a translated excerpt of the letter: "Dileepetta, this is Suni and I am writing this from jail. The person who will hand over this letter doesn't have any idea about the case. Before I went to the court to surrender, I had come to your shop in Kakkanad. I was told that you were in Aluva. I am writing this letter as I want to save five other people who trusted me. Even your enemies have approached me with pieces of advice. You could have even sent an advocate for me. I had even contacted Nadirshah, but didn't get any response from him. Please tell me what should I do now? You can consider me as a friend or enemy, but right now, all I need is money. You can send someone to meet me, and I will wait for three more days to get your response. Also, let me know if I should believe Nadhirshah or not. You have to take a decision soon. I am not asking you to give the full amount you promised in one go. You can settle the payment in five months. I will call Nadhirshah, and I want an answer then. Whatever be your decision, please let me know. If you are ready to accept my condition, then you can inform Vishnu, who will hand over this letter to you. I am doing this as I am in need of money. I tried to meet you many times, but couldn't."

Nadhirshah's response

On Saturday, director Nadhirshah, a close friend and business partner of Dileep, interacted with the media after he filed a police complaint on receiving phone calls from a person named Vishnu.

"A person, who is said to be Pulsar Suni's friend, once called me to say that he needs to meet me to talk something personal. I disconnected the call and called him back from my friend phone to record the conversation. He said that Dileep is being targeted even though he is innocent in the case. He even listed the names of few celebs who is said to have alleged Dileep's involvement in the case [translated from Malayalam]," Nadhirshah is heard saying. Dileep has handed over the recorded conversation to police.

Reports suggest that Vishnu had demanded Rs 1.5 crore for not dragging Dileep's name in the case.

