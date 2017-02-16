South Korean actor Yoo Ah In is suffering from bone tumour, his agency has confirmed. His agency, in a statement, said that the tumour is benign and they are waiting for the medical examination report.

Ah In, who shot to fame after working in the show Sungkyunkwan Scandal, was supposed to enlist in South Korea's military service for two years in 2017, but it has now been postponed due to the medical emergency. The Sungkyunkwan Scandal actor came to know about his bone tumour after he underwent a medical examination for the third time in December.

"It is true that he has a bone tumour. We can't say if it's serious or not. It's a sensitive matter regarding his personal information so we cannot say much about the level of seriousness," Soompi quoted a source from Ah In's agency as saying.

Meanwhile, the Military Manpower Administration said that they would monitor his condition. This is the second time, Ah In postponed his military service. In 2013, he suffered a shoulder injury during the shooting of the film Tough As Iron and it worsened during the shooting of Veteran in 2015. This sparked speculations that the actor is deliberately trying to evade his military service.

However, his agency slammed all the reports and said he will join the mandatory military service in full health. "He also wants to enlist in full health. He is waiting for the date of his next physical exam, regardless of the bone tumour," his agency stated.

This news has come as a big shock to Ah In's fans. Several of his fans took to social media to send him get well soon messages.

"Get well soon oppa, God bless you, stay strong oppa, we love you, Fighting!!! @hongsick," a social media user posted on Instagram.

"Oppa miss u much oppa Get well soon , God bless u , we are love u Fighting oopa," another fan commented on his photo on Instagram.