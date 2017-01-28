- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Actor Sir John Hurt dies at 77
British actor Sir John Hurt has died at the age of 77. Hurt was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Bafta for both his performances in The Elephant Man and Midnight Express.He starred in more than 200 films, including Alien and the Harry Potter movies. Hurt died following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
