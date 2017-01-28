Actor Sir John Hurt dies at 77

  • January 28, 2017 14:36 IST
    By Reuters
British actor Sir John Hurt has died at the age of 77. Hurt was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Bafta for both his performances in The Elephant Man and Midnight Express.He starred in more than 200 films, including Alien and the Harry Potter movies. Hurt died following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
