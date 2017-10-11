Fearing arrest in connection with a case on assaulting a realtor, Santhanam has approached the Madras High Court seeking an anticipatory bail on Tuesday, 10 October.

The cases have been booked by the Valasaravakkam against him and realtor Shanmugasundaram under the IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 294 b (recites or utters any obscene words) and 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) after they involved in fisticuffs, reports The Hindu.

"In order to escape from his liability, the defacto-complaiant created a scenario and he lodged a false complaint against me as counter blast to harass and humiliate me. I state that I am innocent and I am no way connected to the alleged offence. I am a law-abiding citizen and I am having permanent address and as such I am ready to offer substantial sureties for my release," The News Minute quotes Santhanam has stating in his petition.

He has also assured the court that he would not tamper any evidence.

Reports say that Santhanam had planned to construct a building near Kundrathur and had paid a big amount to Shanmugasundaram. The project did not take on time and it came to a halt over a period of time.

Furious with the poor work progress, Santhanam demanded Shanmugasundaram to repay the amount paid by him. The realtor kept dodging the actor and failed to return the money even after the agreement was cancelled.

On Monday, 9 October, the duo met at Shanmugasundaram's office in Valasaravakkam to settle the dispute. Their verbal fight escalated into fisticuffs.

Shanmugasundaram was first to hit the actor with a flower vase and Santhanam along with his manger Ramesh retaliated in the same manner by beating up the realtor and his friend Prem Anand, The Hindu reports the police as saying.

Both the actor and realtor suffered minor injuries and were treated in a nearby hospital. Later, Shanmugasundaram filed a case against the actor and Santhanam too filed a counter-complaint.