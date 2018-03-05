Actor Ramesh Thilak married his girlfriend RJ Navalakshmi on Sunday, March 4. They tied the knot as per the Hindu customs at the Aarupadaiveedu Murugan Kovil, Besant Nagar in Chennai.

The wedding was a simple affair which was graced by the couple's friends, relatives and very few members from the film fraternity. While the bride wore a traditional silk saree, the boy was spotted in a white silk shirt and dhoti.

Actress Kasturi Shankar wished the couple, as they entered a new phase in life with a tweet, "God bless you my darlings! You are such a made for each other jodi. Mmmmuah! @navalakshmi @thilak_ramesh. [sic]"

Ramesh Thilak started his career as a radio jockey and earned popularity as a 'Thillu Mullu' Ramesh. He made his acting debut in in STAR Vijay's college drama serial, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal.

Nalan Kumarasamy gave him the first break in the film industry in Soodhu Kavvum in 2013 in which he played the role of a kidnapper. Since then, he has been part of over 25 movies in Tamil and Malayalam that include Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Demonte Colony, Kaaka Muttai and Vedalam.

He has already worked in the movies starring A-listers like Rajinikanth and Ajith. He was also seen in Jayam Ravi-starrer Tik Tik Tik, Atharvaa's Imaikkaa Nodigal and Trisha's 1818 are his next movies.

Whereas RJ Navalakshmi works in Suryan FM and hosts show like Magalirmattum and Kisukisu Geetha. She is the daughter of late stunt choreographer Rambo Rajkumar, who had worked on movies like Pudhupettai and Aayirathil Oruthan.