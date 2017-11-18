Rahul Roy, the star of the yesteryear hit Aashiqui, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on November 18, in the presence of senior BJP leader Vijay Goel. The Big Boss season I (2006) winner seemed delighted and said that it is a significant day for him.

Roy, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, he said that he is honoured to be a part of the development drive under the leadership of Modi. "Significant day for me today. The way Narendra Modiji, Amit Shahji have been taking the country forward, also in changing the view how the world looks at India now, is remarkable," he added.

The BJP has been involving many prominent faces in the party, which in turn has served them well. Veterans like Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Kirron Kher and Kota Srinivasa Rao and Bhojopuri actors Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan are members of the BJP.

The Aashiqui star has been away from the big screen since a long time. In 2011, he ventured into movie production with Rahul Roy Productions and released his first Bhojpuri movie Elaan in November. Roy and Bengali actor Rituparna Sen shared the screen as main leads.

Roy has also been honoured with life membership of the International Film And Television Club of Asian Academy of Film & Television.