Actor Mukesh Rishi, who has left his mark in both Bollywood and southern film industry with his one-of-a-kind villain roles, was fined by the Delhi Police for violating traffic rules for riding a motorcycle wearing a crown.

The actor was found wearing a crown instead of a helmet as he mounted on his Harley Davidson and rode on in and around India Gate and Rajtrapati Bhavan. He was on his way to play the role of Ravana for the first time at the popular Luv Kush Ramlila being held at the Red Fort grounds in Old Delhi, PTI reported.

A video of him riding the motorcycle around India Gate in full costume had gone viral yesterday, prompting the police to send him a notice.

However, the actor reached the Delhi Traffic Police headquarters today and paid the fine, said a senior officer.

Mukesh Rishi started off his career in the year 1988 with Telugu films as a villain and established himself as a leading character actor within no time.

