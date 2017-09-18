The Angamaly first-class judicial magistrate court again denied the bail plea of actor Dileep in connection with the actress abduction case on Monday, September 18.

This was the fourth bail plea submitted by the actor in the sensational case that shook the entire nation after a popular South Indian actress was waylaid on a highway by a gang led by main accused Pulsar Suni on February 17.

The actor has been lodged at the sub-jail in Aluva for the past two months.

The Angamaly magistrate court and HC had earlier denied the bail applications of the actor agreeing with the prosecution that he could influence the witnesses if out on bail.

Meanwhile, Dileep's wife and actress Kavya Madhavan and his close friend Nadhirshah have submitted anticipatory bail plea at the High Court. While the HC will consider the plea of Kavya on Monday, Nadhirshah's request will be judged only on Tuesday.

Dileep's Ramaleela to be released soon

Meanwhile, after postponing the release date multiple times, the makers of Malayalam movie Ramaleela have confirmed that the Dileep-starrer will hit the screens on September 28. The political thriller, helmed by debutant Arun Gopy, has Prayaga Martin, Radhika Sarathkumar and Mukesh in significant roles.

The mega-budget entertainer is the production venture of Tomichan Mulakupaadam after blockbuster Mohanlal-starrer Pulimurugan. The movie had hit a major roadblock ever since Dileep's name surfaced alleging his involvement in conspiring the actress' assault.