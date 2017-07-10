After postponing the release date, Malayalam actor Dileep's next Ramaleela has been scheduled to hit the screens on July 21. But with the arrest of Janapriyanayakan on July 10 in connection with the controversial abduction case of the South Indian actress, the big question arises: "what will be the fate of Arun Gopy's debut directorial venture?"

The political thriller recently hit a major roadblock just days ahead of its scheduled release date as the team was yet to finish the dubbing works of the movie. Recently, director Arun and producer Tomichan Mulakupaadam had requested the audience to support the movie, amid the recent controversies related to Dileep.

But will the movie release on July 21st in the wake of Dileep's sudden arrest? Even if it is released, will the big-budget entertainer be accepted by the family audience, who have been constant supporters of his movies? The latest update in the case is also likely to affect his upcoming Malayalam movies, including Rathish Ambat's Kammara Sambavam and Ramachandrababu's 3D movie Professor Dinkan.

More about Ramaleela

In Ramaleela, scripted by Sachy, actress Prayaga Martin stars opposite Dileep, and the movie also has Renji Panicker and marks the comeback of Tamil actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar in significant roles.

The makers had released the first teaser of Ramaleela on June 28 when Dileep and his friend Nadhirshah were interrogated for over 13 hours in connection with the case at Police Club in Aluva. The makers had also decided to unveil the second teaser of the flick on July 12, will it be released on Wednesday?