A day after Dileep was reinstated as the president of Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), the Malayalam actor has reportedly decided to not to take up any such responsibility for now.

The actor, who is currently out on conditional bail in the kidnap and assault case of his colleague, is said to have conveyed his decision to the members of the association via a letter.

However, he has promised to support the organisation, which was he had set up when Mollywood was going through a bad phase.

The executive members of FEUOK had on Wednesday, October 4, announced after a special meeting that they were bringing back Dileep as its head. This was a day after the Kerala High Court granted him bail.

However, since Dileep has not accepted the offer, producer Antony Perumbavoor will continue as its president.

It was on on June 29, 2017, that FEUOK was officially launched with yesteryear actor Madhu inaugurating and superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal releasing its logo in a starry event.

However, Dileep was arrested within days in the sensational case, following which the actor was expelled from the organisation and Antony, who was its vice-president, took over the post.

Meanwhile, a day after the Kerala police arrested Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan was also expelled from the treasurer post of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

However, actor-turned-MLA KB Ganesh Kumar stated recently that the executive members of the association had taken the decision without following its rules and regulations.

He also alleged that Mammootty and others expelled the actor due to pressure from Prithviraj Sukumaran and to satisfy the media.