Malayalam actor Dileep surely struggled hard to make a mark in the industry. In a short span of time, he established himself as a successful actor, bankrolled eight movies and became part of almost all the associations in Malayalam film industry.

From marrying actress Manju Warrier, and divorcing her later to entering wedlock with actress Kavya Madhavan, his journey so far has been quite cinematic. Controversies were part and parcel of his life. However, things took a turn for the worse after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the abduction and assault case of a fellow actress with whom he shared screen space several times.

The legal battle ever since his arrest three months back was not very easy for him, just as his days in jail. Dileep sought bail four times. The Angamaly Judicial First Class Court and Kerala High Court rejected his pleas two times each. He was destined to spend as many as 85 days in sub-jail in Aluva. Now, on October 3, the HC finally granted a conditional bail giving a big relief for the actor, who is the eleventh accused in the sensational case.

After the court declared the verdict on Tuesday, fans flooded to the jail to get a glimpse of the actor, whom they believed is an innocent. The scene was in contrast to what happened when he got arrested was taken to collect evidences. Then, people welcomed him with hoots and howls, wherever he was taken. But when he left the jail at 5:20 pm on Tuesday, he saw the love of his fans.

Soon after his release, Dileep left for his ancestral home in Paravoor junction and the actor is expected to spend time with his family members there.

Now, what's next for Dileep?

Dileep, who was the treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Actors Association (AMMA), was expelled from the cinema association at an emergency executive committee meeting on July 11, soon after the actor's arrest in the case. The meeting was held at megastar Mammootty's residence in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi. The decision to expel him was jointly taken by Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Ramya Nambeesan, Devan, Kalabhavan Shajon and Edavela Babu. The 'unanimous' decision was taken after the actor's alleged involvement in attacking the actress, who is also a member AMMA.

Besides AMMA, producers' association and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) also expelled Dileep.

Now, everyone is eagerly waiting to know Dileep's next step. Will he be back in films and what will be his role in these associations in which he played a key role before he got mired in the shady controversy.

Dileep had always held that he was a victim of a conspiracy hatched by a few in the film industry. He had also blamed some media personalities for trying to frame him. "A conspiracy, just as in films, has been hatched against my brother," Dileep's brother Anoop said just after his arrest. Now, the question is whether the actor would speak out against the "conspirators."

Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that Dileep will be watching his latest film Ramaleela with his wife Kavya Madhavan, daughter Meenakshi and other family members in the coming days. Producer Tomichan Mulakuppadam has confirmed that the team of Ramaleela will ensure that it happens soon.

However, since the court has strictly instructed him to surrender his passport and to present himself before the probe team whenever required, it is highly unlikely for him to leave his hometown Aluva. Therefore, it is not clear if the actor would be able to start working on the other committed projects in the meantime.

Before the arrest, he was roped in to play lead roles in the movies, including Professor Dinkan, Kammarasambhavam, CID Moosa 2, Valayar Paramashivam, among others.

#Avanodoppam vs #Boycott Ramaleela

When a section of the audience were planning to boycott the actor's Ramaleela, ardent fans of the Janapriyanayakan and cinema lovers reacted to it with the hashtags #Avanodoppam and #cinemayodoppam on social media.

Many celebrities, including Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier, also came forward seeking the support of the audience.

And the result? The political thriller was screened with houseful shows all over the state on the opening day, making a business of approximately Rs 2.13 crore on day one at the Kerala box office. Within four days, the movie crossed Rs 10 crore mark making it one of the best movies of the actor so far.