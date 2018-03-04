Actor David Ogden Stiers has died aged 75 Close
Actor David Ogden Stiers has died aged 75. The actor passed away on March 3 after a long battle with bladder cancer. Stiers was best known for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in the TV comedy series M*A*S*H. He was nominated for two Emmy awards for the role between 1977 and 1983. In addition to his many television appearances, Stiers also voiced a number of Disney animated film characters over the years, most famously Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast.