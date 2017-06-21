A portion of Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi's bungalow at Versova in Mumbai has been demolished by BMC on Monday. An additional floor was added to the building by the actor illegally.

Arshad had built an additional floor to the bungalow illegally after buying it in 2012 from a retired Air India Captain. BMC had issued a notice to the actor on Saturday, asking him to remove the illegal portion in 24 hours.

However, with no response from Arshad, BMC demolished a portion of it on Monday, according to The Times of India. The authorities will send another notice asking to grant civic staff access to the property, following which the entire floor will be demolished, the report added.

The initiative was taken after society members complained to BMC about the illegal construction. BMC had even tried to demolish it in 2013, but Arshad had managed to get a stay order on the demolition from a court. However, the stay order has now been removed, and thus BMC is free to act.

Earlier, an illegal ramp outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence "Mannat" was demolished by BMC in 2015. Society members had complained to BMC that the illegal construction was causing traffic problems in the area.