Anupam Kher was appointed as the new chairman of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Wednesday. The veteran actor has replaced Gajendra Chauhan, who was appointed as FTII chairman on June 9, 2015.

Earlier in 2016, the students from FTII had staged protests over the appointment of Chauhan as the chairman. Chauhan had taken over as the new chairman amidst the ongoing agitation from the students.

Following the appointment of Chauhan, FTII had witnessed over 130 days of strike where students had raised concerns over not getting scholarships and malfunctions of FTII under Chauhan's leadership.

Anupam Kher had earlier criticised the decision and said, "I personally feel that FTII represents a certain art form, FTII needs somebody who is much more qualified than whatever Ganjendraji's qualifications are coming across."

Meanwhile, actors and directors from Bollywood wished Kher on his appointment as the chairman of FTII. Kher's wife and BJP MP, Kiron, also wished luck to Anupam Kher.

Congratulations my dear @AnupamPkher for becoming FTII Chairman ! Know you will do a great job ! — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) October 11, 2017

Heartiest congratulations to @Anupamkher sir for being appointed as the Chairman of FTII ? — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 11, 2017

"I am happy with my tenure, under which I managed to carry out many good things, including converting diploma courses into masters' degrees, introducing a new syllabus, making FTII open to all and bringing discipline to the campus," Chauhan had said during his exit from FTII.