Activists close Stanstead airport runway after surrounding ‘deportation plane’

Activists close Stanstead airport runway after surrounding ‘deportation plane’ Close
Activists from the organisation End Deportations laid on the ground, chained to each other, at Stansted Airport on 28 March as they formed a blockade on the runway to stop a flight they said was deporting asylum seekers to Nigeria and Ghana.Flights were suspended at the airport, with a spokesperson telling the Guardian that eight flights were diverted to other airports in the London area.
loading image
IBT TV
‘Kurt would not bear ill-feeling’ says brother-in-law of American killed in Westminster attack
Most popular