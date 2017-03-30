Activist performs powerful haka at petroleum protest in New Zealand

Activist performs powerful haka at petroleum protest in New Zealand Close
A protester has performed a stirring rendition of the haka, soaking his body in black oil as he demonstrated against a petroleum conference in New Plymouth, New Zealand on 22 March. Greenpeace staged a sit-in at the TSB Showplace , where the New Zealand Petroleum Conference 2017 was held, causing event delays and blocking parts of the street,
