The 52nd Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, which was held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2, featured some of the best performances by the big names from the industry.

Most part of the musical night was also filled with memorable moments, including the much anticipated collaboration between Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys as well as the sparkling onstage performance by Kelsea Ballerini.

There were even a few not-so-great moments during the annual award night, such as the infamous Oscars goof-up and Sam Hunt making his fiancee Hannah Lee Fowler little uncomfortable during his performance.

Check out the five best moments from ACM Awards 2017:

Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys on stage

Music lovers across the globe were looking to the live onstage performances from Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys at the annual event. They did not just set the stage on fire with their most anticipated collaboration God, Your Mama, And Me, but also surprised the viewers by dancing to the tunes of Everybody (Backstreet's Back).

.@ThomasRhett & @MarenMorris make an amazing pair - we're so glad they debuted "Craving You" here on the #ACMs stage! pic.twitter.com/XtWEMJE88E — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) 3 April 2017

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris perform Craving You

Two days after releasing the lead single from his upcoming third album, Thomas Rhett performed it live on stage with Maren Morris for his fans during the 52nd ACM awards. The duo surely captured the attention of all the star-studded attendees.

20 years ago, @thetimmcgraw and @faithhill debuted "It's Your Love" on the #ACMs. Here they are STILL making magic! pic.twitter.com/OgyUNxpxt0 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) 3 April 2017

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill paired for a lovely duet

The celebrity couple, who have been together for the past 10 years, showed off their radiated chemistry on stage as they performed in a pitch-perfect harmony. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill made the stage debut of the new single, Speak To A Girl, from their upcoming joint album.

Kelsea Ballerini and her sparkling performance

The 23-year-old country singer is surely climbing the ladder of success and she seems to be quiet confident about it, as she donned a glittering neon romper with superstar written all over it, while performing her latest hit Yeah Boy on stage. Her outfit is apparently inspired from Beyonce leopard style, which she accompanied with a silver guitar similar to the one used by Taylor Swift on stage.

It's one thing to see @ChrisStapleton perform. It's another to see him perform NEW music! Lovin' "Second One To Know." #ACMs pic.twitter.com/zyUhiHgTgR — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) 3 April 2017

Chris Stapleton with his new single

The fans of Chris Stapleton got their first glimpse of his upcoming album during the 52nd annual ACM Awards, as he performed live on stage. When he sang the new single Second One To Know, it forced the viewers to shake their bodies to the tune of his guitar.

