The teaser of Achari America Yatra, which was released online on Sunday morning, promises that the combo of Vishnu Manchu and Brahmanandam are going to tickle the funny bones of the audiences.

Achari America Yatra is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies. Vishnu Manchu, who is playing the lead role, had confirmed on Twitter on Saturday that its teaser would be released on Sunday. He had tweeted, "#AchariAmericaYatra teaser will be out Tomorrow...Get ready for the laugh riot! #AAY."

As promised, Vishnu Manchu released the teaser of Achari America Yatra on his YouTube channel and posted the link on his Twitter handle. He also wrote, "Here is the #AchariAmericaYatra official teaser. This is such a laugh riot. Brahmi uncle at his best."

The teaser of Achari America Yatra, which has a runtime of 1.05 minute, offers a glimpse at the plotline of the movie. As per the video, it is going to deal with a routine and predictable story, which is about guy who reaches America to win his love. He disguises himself as a Brahmin priest. What happens when his identity is revealed forms the laugh riot.

Vishnu Manchu has played the hero in Achari America Yatra and the teaser shows that his mannerism is going to be the highlight of the film. Brahmanandam, who is making his comeback, is seen as a priest. His chemistry with Vishnu, his dialogues and expressions are set to recreate the magic again after Denikaina Ready and Doosukeltha.

Achari America Yatra is directed by G Nageswar Reddy and produced by Kirthi Chowdary and Kittu under the banner Padmaja Pictures. Vishnu Manchu is seen romancing Kanche fame Pragya Jaiswal in the film. SS Thaman has composed the music and it is going to be one of the highlights of the movie.