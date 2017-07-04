Achal Kumar Joti, the former chief secretary of Gujarat, has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner, Union Law Ministry said on Tuesday. Joti, who has succeeded Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, will take charge from July 6, 2017.

Joti, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1975 batch, has been serving as the Election Commissioner since May 2015. He retired as the Gujarat chief secretary in January 2013 after having served at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The 64-four-year-old has previously served as the state vigilance commissioner and also worked in several capacities in his cadre. He was the chairman of the Kandla Port Trust from 1999 to 2004 and also served as the managing director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL).

Joti, who was born on January 23, 1953, has also served as secretary in the Industry, Revenue and Water Supply Departments.

He will serve as the chief election commissioner for less than 10 months as the election commissioners quit office at the age of 65.

Chief Election Commissioner Zaidi will quit office later this week.