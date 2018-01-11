Taiwanese tech giant Acer announced its latest gaming headset "Predator Galea 500" and "Cestus 500" Gaming Mouse in India on Thursday. The "Predator Galea 500" comes with a price tag of Rs12,999 and Cestus 500 mouse is priced at Rs.4,599.

The Predator Galea 500 features company's TrueHarmony™ 3D Soundscape technology which will give you an excellent gaming and better surround experience.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer, said in a statement. "We are happy to launch 'Galea 500' gaming headset and 'Cestus 500' gaming mouse in India that have been designed to appeal to the hardcore gamers."

Acer claims that the headset offers customisation and allows the user to choose from three modes including EQ Music, Movie and Sport.

While coming to the Predator Cestus 500, the latest gaming mouse sports a unique dual switch design which offers the liberty of adjusting the click resistance according to the type of game you are playing.

"It features 16.8 million RGB Lighting with 8 lighting patterns, 5 onboard profile settings, 8 programmable buttons, and a gold-plated USB connector with precision control to take gaming to the next level," the company stated.

The Cestus 500 can be a game changer as it is the most customisable option for the gamers in India.