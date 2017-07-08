Derek Helms, a rape suspect, commented in his own 'Wanted' post which was put up on Facebook by the Cabarrus County Sheriff's office in North Carolina.

According to the post, Derek had been charged with kidnapping and rape. This post by Sheriff's office was posted on July 4.

After seeing the comment on that post where his colleague called him – 'a great guy' – Helms replied leaving others shocked and surprised.

To Helm's comment, Sheriff's office replied, "you need to turn yourself in."

Investigators have told that Derek Helms was involved in a 'complex case' of alleged domestic violence.