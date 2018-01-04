Mammootty is all set to move on from his controversial Kasaba cop and will be seen as another firebrand cop in the upcoming Mollywood flick Abrahaminte Santhathikal. The movie marks the actor's first Mollywood outing as a police officer in the year 2018.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal is the directorial debut of long-time associate director Shaji Padoor.

He has been working in the Malayalam film industry for the past 20 years with various filmmakers and banners. By joining hands with a debutante once again, Mammootty takes his habit of collaborating with new talents into the next year.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal is written by Haneef Adeni, the writer-director of the 2017 blockbuster, The Great Father.

A recently-released title video of the movie is already trending on social media.

Mammootty's cop avatars are one of the most-celebrated phenomena in Mollywood. Whenever the actor stepped into the boots of a police officer, theatres brim with fans.

The actor enjoys a huge cult following for his cop characters like DySP Perumal (August 1, 1988 and August 15, 2011), Inspector Balram (Avanazhi, 1986, Inspector Balram, 1991 and Balram v Tharadas, 2006), CI Jacob Eeraly (Yavanika, 1982), Head Constable Karikkamuri Shanmughan (Black, 2004), and Commissioner T Ramanathan (Rakshasarajavu, 2001).

Besides Suresh Gopi, Mammootty is considered the best pick to portray macho, daredevil cops on screen. The actor even took it to other languages with the 2010 Tamil flick Vandae Maatharam.

In the year 2017, the most controversial Mollywood movie was his cop thriller Kasaba — released a year earlier. The movie became the epicenter of the ongoing misogyny row.

The row started when actor Parvathy criticised the blatant misogyny in the dialogues of Inspector Rajan Zachariah, the protagonist in the movie.

But some people found it offensive and derogatory to Mammootty and unleashed a full-fledged cyber war on Parvathy and everyone who chose to stand by her. Mammootty was dragged into the controversy and severely criticised by social media as the bullies claimed they were his fans.

After a long and cryptic silence, Mammootty spoke out against the cyber attack and slammed the bullies who used his name as cover for their actions.

While the Kasaba misogyny row is still bubbling as hate campaigns and counter-campaigns surface online, the megastar has picked up another cop character, raising the curiosity of his real fans.