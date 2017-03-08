- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
-
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Music Minute: Liam Payne drops One Direction sound and Ed Sheeran releases Divide album
Aboriginal Australians’ 50,000-year connection to country revealed through DNA analysis
Communities of Aboriginal people of Australia have lived in the same regions of Australia for longer than any other group on the planet, according to a broad genetic analysis from historical hair samples.
Most popular